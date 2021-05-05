Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $163.75

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.75 and last traded at $162.44, with a volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.50.

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

