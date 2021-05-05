Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.20

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 44235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.