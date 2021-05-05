Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 30% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.37 or 0.00025078 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $8,331.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00263949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $657.53 or 0.01147569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.00726030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.47 or 0.99875166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.