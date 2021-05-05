Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,709 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.48.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $182.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

