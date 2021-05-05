Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.85. Quanta Services posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

PWR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. 683,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

