Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $142,529.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $31.49 million and $142,529.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,298.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.81 or 0.05961480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.04 or 0.02350942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.00613873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00173366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.94 or 0.00725916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00711776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00493518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004861 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,894,394 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

