QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Up 4.8% This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $813.90 or 0.01429169 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $130.02 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00264015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $647.79 or 0.01137486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.95 or 0.00735657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,959.19 or 1.00016944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

