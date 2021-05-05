Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.96

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 718052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:QUIS)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

