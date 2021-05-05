R Scott Grennier Sells 4,000 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

