Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

