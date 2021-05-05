Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%.
Shares of RTLR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.
Rattler Midstream Company Profile
Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
