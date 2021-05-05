Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Shares of RTLR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTLR shares. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

