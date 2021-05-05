Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Capitalization Tops $8.14 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $8.14 million and $126,518.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,298.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.81 or 0.05961480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.04 or 0.02350942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.00613873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00173366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.94 or 0.00725916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00711776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00493518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

