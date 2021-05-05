RealNetworks (RNWK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%.

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.60. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

