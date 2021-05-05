Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,564 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

O stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

