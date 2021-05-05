Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pinterest (PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/13/2021 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led social distancing norms. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are expected to drive user growth in the near term. Moreover, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a major growth driver in the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Markedly, for the first quarter, 2021 Pinterest expects revenue growth of more than 70% year over year. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term.”

4/5/2021 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Pinterest had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

3/22/2021 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 441,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,603,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90.

Get Pinterest Inc alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.