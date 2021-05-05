Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Teradata (TDC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teradata (NYSE: TDC) recently:

4/28/2021 – Teradata had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights.

4/23/2021 – Teradata was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Teradata have outperformed the industry year to date. Teradata’s efforts to expand cloud-based features of Vantage is a key catalyst. Markedly, the solution is available across the top public cloud vendors including Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. Further, Teradata generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the coronavirus crisis. This, in turn, provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Completion of its transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata expects year-over-year growth in total revenue, profitability and free cash flow in 2021. However, coronavirus-led disruption is likely to hurt consulting revenues and profitability in the near term.”

4/22/2021 – Teradata had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Teradata had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Teradata had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TDC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,542 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $31,625,000.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

