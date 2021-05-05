Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 26,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. 804,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,305. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.