Repro Med Systems (KRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect Repro Med Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRMD opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.30. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $12.08.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

