Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.740-3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Republic Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.74-3.79 EPS.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.27.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 955,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.26. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

