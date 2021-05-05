Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 5th (ALSRF, BIOVF, BNTGY, VEC, VERB, VKTX, VOR, VRA, WEX, WHF)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 5th:

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

was downgraded by analysts at Baader Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $217.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by an extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. Its U.S. healthcare business remains in great shape. The company has been actively acquiring and investing in companies to expand its product and service offerings. Extensive partner network provides WEX with ample market expansion opportunities. Due to these positives, shares of the company have increased over the past year. On the flip side, increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates that the company has a higher risk of insolvency. Further, WEX remains vulnerable to foreign exchange rate risk.”

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $274.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Willis Towers’ shares have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is well-poised on incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and solid balance sheet. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investment in new growth avenues and strength of its client services bode well. Buyouts help it to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand its international presence. Higher organic commissions and fees, solid customer retention levels and growing new business should help the company to ramp up its revenues. Strong balance sheet and steady cash flows ensure effective capital deployment. However, escalating expenses tend to weigh on margins. Lower interest rate pose financial risks. Also, exposure to foreign exchange volatility and lower return on equity raises financial risks. Its first-quarter earnings beat estimates.”

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

