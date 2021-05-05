Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Up 208.9% This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 208.9% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $86.11 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00083896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.80 or 0.00824114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00101370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,342.35 or 0.09371351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars.

