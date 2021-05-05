Rigel Finance (RIGEL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $53,856.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $45.13 or 0.00079254 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $189,520.56 and $53,856.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00264015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.79 or 0.01137486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.95 or 0.00735657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,959.19 or 1.00016944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

