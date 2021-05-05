Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after buying an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,119,000 after buying an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

SAM stock opened at $1,131.14 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $469.27 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,050.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.