Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 10,044 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

