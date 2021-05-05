Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Rocky Brands reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,814,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKY traded up $8.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 256,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,022. The stock has a market cap of $455.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

