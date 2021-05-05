RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $86.28 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $56,263.39 or 0.98695132 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $86.28 million and $439,352.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002819 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

