Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.92. 14,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,525,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUBY. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

