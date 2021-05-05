Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Announces Earnings Results

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

SABR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. 862,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,011,467. Sabre has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.