Sakura Bloom (SKB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34,604.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 98.6% against the dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $809,676.61 and approximately $34,604.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $758.10 or 0.01329829 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

