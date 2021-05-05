Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

NYSE SBH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 95,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,387. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.