Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

