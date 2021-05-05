Shard (SHARD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $139,877.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 175.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Shard has a market cap of $20.65 million and $139,877.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shard has traded up 293.4% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

