Sharder Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Sharder has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $88.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

