Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 27249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

