SkinCoin Price Up 63% This Week (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 63% against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $250,633.84 and approximately $32,977.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

