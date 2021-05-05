Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

SND stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

