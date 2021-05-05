Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches Market Cap of $7.78 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.15 or 0.01147000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00031269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.00737879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,633.22 or 0.99759755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

