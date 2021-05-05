Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Raised by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 129.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,111,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,008,868.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock worth $88,452,251.

SNAP stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. 417,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,365,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.37 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

