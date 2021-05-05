Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 602 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 67,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $331.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.61 and a 52-week high of $333.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

