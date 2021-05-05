SparksPay Price Hits $0.0042 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. SparksPay has a market cap of $41,145.89 and approximately $34.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,880,183 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,527 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.