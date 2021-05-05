SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $124.56. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $129.35.

