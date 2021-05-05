Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.060-3.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.