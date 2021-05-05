STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Announces Earnings Results

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,799. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

