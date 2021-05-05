StakedZEN (STZEN) Hits Market Cap of $3.97 Million

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $4,740.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for $119.42 or 0.00208422 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00263949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.53 or 0.01147569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.00726030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.47 or 0.99875166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,212 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

