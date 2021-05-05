State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.68 Million Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.24% of The Howard Hughes worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of HHC opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -107.66 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $109.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.