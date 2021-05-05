State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.79 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 51.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 271,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

