State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Partners grew its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $20,761,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,578.7% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

