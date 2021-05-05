State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,219 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of V.F. worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -692.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

