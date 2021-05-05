State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,097 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $273.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.19 and a 1-year high of $274.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.69.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

