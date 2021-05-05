State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,797 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Generac worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,351,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $312.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

